Say it’s not, one popular Hocus Pocus character won’t return in the sequel

Disney fans have been waiting for the continuation of “Hocus Pocus” since the creepy classic was released in 1993. The follow-up movie is finally confirmed, and most of the original cast is resurrecting their magical characters. However, one popular hero will not return in the sequel.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Jason Marsden, the voice of Thackery Binks, will not be transferring his vocal abilities to Hocus Pocus 2. He failed to save his sister Emily from their energy-draining spell. According to EW, Disney does not deny the involvement of Jason Marsden. The information came from a “source close to the actor.” This news came after fans noticed a black cat in the trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2”, which was released earlier this week.

No explanation has been offered as to why Jason Marsden didn’t return in Hocus Pocus 2, but his character was sent to the afterlife at the end of the first film. This makes it difficult for Binks to return, since he has already come to light. Jason Marsden is not the only OG who refused the project: Thora Birch was originally supposed to play an adult Dani, but she had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts. The other main characters of the first film, Allison and Max, are also not going to appear in the sequel.

Although the fan favorite Binks will not be in “Hocus Pocus 2”, there are many returning stars who can please fans. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Katie Nagimi will reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively, which increases the likelihood that viewers will see another stunning musical number. In addition, Doug Jones will reappear as Billy Butcherson, Winifred’s unlucky ex-boyfriend who turned into a zombie (you’ve probably seen him as an amphibian man in “The Shape of Water” or Captain Sarah in “Star Trek: Discovery”). .

In addition to the witch trio, the new cast will include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale (Vice President) and Sam Richardson (After Party). The plot of the film centers on three high school students who must unite to expel the Sanderson sisters from modern Salem (yes, the same Salem). Ghouls, ghosts and jokes will surely abound, even if Binks can’t join in the fun.

You can stream Hocus Pocus 2 with a Disney+ subscription starting September 30, 2022. Waiting for this hard work and trouble is a bit long, so you can catch up with the original on Disney+ or check out everything we know about the sequel at the moment. . You can also take a look at other films scheduled for release in 2022.