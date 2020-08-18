Say goodbye to Internet Explorer, Microsoft wants to ‘kill’ it

Although Microsoft Edge, officially introduced 5 years ago, replaced Internet Explorer as the default web browser used in Windows 10, the truth is that the veteran browser is still installed in W10 to maintain compatibility with Intranet sites that request ActiveX, older web pages and other Microsoft web technologies.

In fact, to obtain the digital certificate from the Spanish administration in Spain, it is necessary to use the veteran Explorer, although an alternative is underway given what is going to happen to Internet Explorer 11.

Goodbye Internet Explorer

And it is that it has been active for 25 years no less, since 1995, and for millions of people it was their first door to the Internet. But for the present time, IE is already archaic, which is why Microsoft is announcing plans and measures to remove Internet Explorer from circulation, as well as the ‘legacy’ version of the more modern Microsoft Edge – the default browser on PCs with W10-, originally called ‘Project Spartan’.

Of course, it will not be a jerk, but gradually. Although the dismantling of IE is a reality: All this will be carried out in stages:

– First it will be Microsoft Teams, Microsoft’s worksharing app, whose latest browser update – released in 2013 no less – will no longer be compatible with Explorer 11 after November 30, 2020.

– Then Microsoft Edge Legacy, which reaches the end of its useful life on March 9, 2021, which means that no new updates (not even security fixes) will be received

– Then all apps and services in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem will cease to have IE11 support completely on August 17, 2021

According to Microsoft, “Using Internet Explorer mode in the new Microsoft Edge will not help extend IE 11 access to Microsoft 365 applications and services beyond the dates listed above. Microsoft 365 applications and services will no longer be compatible with IE 11 on the dates indicated ”

The new Chromium Edge

It goes without saying that Microsoft recommends users to switch to the new Edge browser, which is based on Chromium and now works on Windows 7, 8.1, Windows 10, macOS, and soon on Linux as well. On Windows devices, the new Microsoft Edge is offered through Windows Update, and on Windows 10, it even replaces the old version as the new default browser.

Microsoft is looking to make the transition as smooth as possible for its users, as the new browser automatically imports settings, favorites, history, passwords, and everything else, making migration even more difficult to do. note for those with less Windows experience.

“Nearly two years ago, we began work on the new Microsoft Edge, listening to our customers’ needs for world-class compatibility (including support for legacy applications), security, privacy, unified and easy manageability, and productivity. The result It is a new Microsoft Edge from the inside out: a browser built on the Chromium open source engine with the latest in Microsoft business capabilities, “they say from Microsoft.

After a quarter of a century of life and use -which is said soon-, Internet Explorer will “die” next year when it turns 26. What memories do you have of him?



