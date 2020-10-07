Say goodbye the message Netflix: Are you still watching*

Netflix is ​​always aware of what the user needs, trying to get ahead of their tastes. But the valuable feedback of what your community demands of you is not lost, which today is about a function that you are going to implement, or rather remove. It is the annoying question of “are you still seeing this title?”, Which surely has ever come up.

The Netflix question

If you are watching a series and you are doing a marathon of episodes, when you have 3-4 and you have not touched the remote or interacted with the service – you have paused the playback, you have changed the subtitles – all that time, Netflix launches a little window ‘pop- up ‘which asks you if you are viewing that content.

Although it is not its intention, but rather it is a kind of help for the user to save data if you are using Netflix on a mobile network, this is certainly annoying, because if you are splicing one chapter after another and you are well at ease, you do not have why touch the remote or anything.

So on the one hand we have Netflix looking to save bandwidth -during the quarantine we have seen the huge chunk of global network traffic that the VOD platform gets to use-, and on the other looking for a way not to disturb its users. The solution? There was one but it was not useful at all, since it happened to disconnect the automatic reproduction and that we had to personally choose the next chapter in a series. So Netflix has been trying something else.

Netflix, Play without asking again

As we read in this Twitter message, the service is testing an alternative in a limited sample of users: now, the message that will appear on the screen after three chapters of a series will ask you something similar, if you are still watching the content, but it will end with an option to choose, ‘Do not ask again’. If you give it, Netflix will understand that you don’t want to be bothered anymore.

When will it officially come out? Well, as we say, at the moment it is in tests, although it would not be strange that we soon see it applied.



