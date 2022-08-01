Saw Guerrera in Andor — an impressive “Star Wars” record

The recently revealed presence of So Guerrera in the upcoming Andorean trailer sets an impressive Star Wars record that few other characters have been able to achieve. So Guerrera, played by Forest Whitaker, is an uncompromising resistance fighter who has spent almost his entire life fighting galactic tyranny. Now it looks like the character first coined by George Lucas will reach an important milestone in the Star Wars canon.

First appearing in the animated series “Clone Wars”, So Guerrera was the leader of the resistance on the planet Onderon. With the help of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka, Tano Guerrera and his troops repulsed the separatists and their droid armies who sought to take over the planet. After reviving the Empire from the ashes of the Republic, Guerrera continued to fight, forming a group of rebels known as the Guerrillas. Despite the fact that the Rebel Alliance considered his methods too cruel and cruel, So Guerrera believed in the dream of freedom at any cost, right up to his death on Jed after the Empire tested his new Death Star on a single reactor (as shown in Rogue One: Star Wars.

Now it looks like this new prequel series will reveal So Guerrera’s role in the birth of the Alliance (probably before he was branded a paranoid extremist). As seen in the new Andorean trailer, Stellan Skarsgard’s new character Luten Rael meets with So in the hope of gathering heroes to fight back. Nevertheless, Guerrera’s appearance in Andor sets a major record: the character appears in the canonical Star Wars movie, video game, books, comics, every canonical animated series, and now in this upcoming series with live actors. This is a very rare feat that only a small handful of characters in a galaxy far, far away could achieve.

Why So Guerrera is so important to the Star Wars Canon

Aside from the funny detail that George Lucas created Guerrera as the main character for his unfinished pre-Disney Star Wars: Another World series, the Saw is so important to the Star Wars canon because of what it represents. Uncompromising in his dream of freedom, he has been striving for victory at any cost all his life. Thus, many Alliance leaders would see him as a radical, too fickle to support what they considered their perhaps nobler methods. However, Andor is likely to reveal the hypocrisy of these views. While the Alliance may seem more noble and heroic on the surface, the threat of the Empire should have forced the rebels to get their hands dirty in the early days of their existence, while assassins and shadowy agents were still working secretly (for example, Cassian Andor in Rogue One).).

Realizing that war often requires brutal methods born of desperation and the need to do everything possible to survive (and one day win), So is perhaps more honest in his fight against the Empire than the separatists who preceded it. Thus, it will be interesting to see how a split will arise between his forces and the Rebel Alliance. In any case, So Guerrera will take a rare place in the Star Wars canon when Andor appears on Disney+, appearing in all kinds of media set in a galaxy far, far away.

Andor releases the first three episodes on September 21 on Disney+.