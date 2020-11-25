Saving WhatsApp Photos and Documents to Computer

Does your cell phone memory fill up with WhatsApp files? Here we give you a simple solution to this problem

WhatsApp is one of the instant messaging applications that has gained much popularity to become one of the main options for social, work and family areas.

In different contexts, it often happens that the memory of our cell phone begins to fill with photos, videos or documents, so it is necessary that you know how to transfer them to your computer, it is extremely simple.

The following are the steps posted by Neurogadget for users to save WhatsApp media files on their PC:

Send the photo or document you want to transfer via email or Bluetooth and then download it as an attachment or browse the folder where all Bluetooth files are saved.

Save the files to a cloud storage, such as Dropbox, and then download them to your PC.

Connect your phone to your computer via USB and then transfer files as you would any other media file from your phone to your PC.

Save media files

How to save WhatsApp media files from WhatsApp for Windows:

Click on the image or document you want to download. This will open another window where you will find an arrow pointing down, indicating a download function.

Click the download arrow. This will open the file manager on your PC where you can choose in which folder to save the multimedia files.

You can choose to create a folder dedicated to the photos and documents downloaded from the WhatsApp application, or save them according to your preferences or how you organized your files. For example, if you have a folder for all your Word documents, you can save the document in the same location. As for the images, you can store them in the images folder or on the reel.



