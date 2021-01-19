Save your TikTok, tricks to protect your account

TikTok has become the most fashionable social network of the moment. So much so, that the past year 2020 has been one of the most downloaded applications for iOS and Android devices in much of the world. This great popularity usually makes it the main target of hackers, therefore, if you are a user of the social network, we are going to show you some very simple tricks to protect your account.

Now everyone knows the risk of being connected to the Internet and not having our accounts properly protected. Every year, there are millions of user accounts stolen on different platforms, so it is always advisable to use all possible means to prevent our accounts from being stolen.

In the case of TikTok, it is important to know that from the account’s own settings we can establish certain settings for this purpose. Among the main recommendations and options that the app itself allows us, the best we can do is link a phone number or email address with our TikTok account, in this way, we will always have an alternative method to log in. Also, it is a good idea to create a strong password, change it frequently, and enable two-step verification.

Settings to protect your TikTok account

To link a phone number or email with our social network account, the first thing we have to do is open the app on our mobile phone and then touch the I icon that is shown in the lower right part of the screen . Now, we click on the menu button of the three points that are shown in the upper right part and among all the options that are shown we choose Manage account. There we can add a phone number and email so that they are linked to our TikTok account.

Creating a password as secure as possible is undoubtedly another recommendation to protect our account. Also, most experts recommend updating it every 30 days. Last but not least, to prevent our TikTok account from being stolen, it is advisable to enable two-step verification.

Luckily, the app itself allows us to do this from its settings. To do this, we open the app, touch the I icon, then we display the main menu from the icon with the three dots that is shown in the upper right and enter Security.

That is where we will find the option we are looking for. We touch on it and the following will indicate whether we want to receive the verification code through an SMS or through an email message. We choose the option we want and click on Enable. The two-step verification will automatically be activated and it will be necessary to enter the code we receive to enter our account.