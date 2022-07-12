Save Up to 37% on the Latest Samsung Devices on this Big Day

Samsung fans can save between 25 and 37 percent on the latest generation of devices that will be unlocked during Amazon Prime Day 2022. The latest Samsung devices have been missing for a long time, and users who haven’t updated yet are waiting for prices to appear. down to take them in hand. The Korean company released the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year, on February 25. The previous generation was released on January 29, 2021. In addition, Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 were released on August 27, 2021.

Prime Day is the perfect day for users to upgrade their Samsung devices. Amazon has a selection of smartphones to choose from, so whatever phone users have now, it will be easy to upgrade to one or more generations. As for the Galaxy S series, the next generation is not expected until early next year, so if their current Galaxy S generation is on its last legs, now is the time to purchase the S22 or S21.

Buy now: Samsung smartphones with Prime Day discounts

This year, there are several deals on the sale of Samsung smartphones on Amazon Prime Day. Those looking for an upgrade can get the Samsung S22 Ultra 30 percent cheaper for $839.99. It has 128GB of storage, 8GB of storage and an 8K camera and video. The Galaxy S22+ is also selling 30 percent cheaper at $734.99 with 256 GB of storage, 8 GB of storage and an 8K camera and video. The Galaxy S22 is selling 25 percent cheaper at $599.99 with 128GB of storage, 8GB of storage and an 8K camera and video. Users can also get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 30% cheaper for $699.99 and the Z Fold 3 5G 37% cheaper for $1189.99. Flip comes with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of storage, and Fold comes with 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of storage. The last two generations of the FE series are also sold at a 30 percent discount. Users can get a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $538.99 with 256 GB of storage and a Galaxy S20 FE for $419.99 with 128 GB of storage. Finally, users can purchase a Galaxy A53 5G with 128 GB of memory at a 28% discount at a price of $324.99.

Great deals on updated Galaxy smartphones

If Samsung’s latest smartphones still don’t fit into users’ budgets, Amazon also has great deals on the updated ones. Samsung Galaxy S10e with 128 GB in the color Prism Black sells for $ 245 (30 percent less). The Galaxy Note 10+ with 256 GB in Aura Black color costs $455 (29 percent less). Note 10 with 256 GB, also in Aura Black color, costs $ 384.40 (30 percent less). The Galaxy S10+ with 128 GB in Ceramic Black color costs $ 385 (30 percent less). Finally, the Galaxy S10 with 128 GB in Prism Black color costs $315 (30 percent less).

Interested users should quickly jump to these offers because Prime Day is only on July 12th and 13th. This doesn’t leave a lot of time to make decisions, but is ideal for users in need of an update. If they miss out on these deals, they’ll have to wait until the next generation of the latest devices is released and hope these devices get another price cut.