Save time with the Canon imageFormula DR-S150

Canon states that with its newly introduced desktop scanner, the imageFORMULA DR-S130, it provides a solution to the need for a durable and high-performance scanner for small businesses and people working from home.

Based on the successful format of Canon imageFORMULA DR-S150, the new imageFORMULA DR-S130 provides users with the flexibility they need, thanks to flexible USB and WiFi connectivity.

Canon’s new compact imageFORMULA DR-S130 desktop scanner allows users to take advantage of additional opportunities to support small businesses and home-based teams while continuing to adapt to new work environments. The imageFORMULA DR-S130 provides users with the flexibility they need with its CaptureOnTouch Pro software, which operates with a simple icon-based operation and has a user-friendly interface, as well as WiFi and USB connectivity. With the image FORMULA DR-S130, documents can be sent to different destinations and saved via cloud services such as OneDrive and Dropbox. In addition, effective shortcuts can be created for such common operations.

Ideally designed for use at home, in the office or on the go, the imageFORMULA DR-S130 can be activated from a smartphone from a PC or MacBook. With the establishment of the connection, the files are automatically scanned and sorted using regional OCR (Optical Character Recognition), barcode and 2D code recognition, helping to process information and organize the information according to existing workflows and document management systems. This flexibility facilitates collaboration between teams. It also saves valuable work time and resources by easing the administrative burden on employees. Its compact structure that takes up little space on the desktop offers flexibility for office environments without sacrificing space or productivity.

The Canon imageFORMULA DR-S130 can be used right out of the box without the need for any additional resources or IT staff. Thanks to its robust design, even intensive workloads such as up to 3,500 scans per day and 60 images per minute provide high performance. With the scan and send functionality, the user can send scanned files directly from the device to an output destination. Thanks to the fact that no redirection is required during this process, more resources and time are saved.

The imageFORMULA DR-S130 allows users to scan different types of thin or thick documents, from plastic ID cards to embossed cards and passports, thanks to its versatile feeding feature. Heavy-duty feed and separation rollers make batch scanning of mixed documents simple and intuitive. Thanks to the ultrasonic double feed detection feature, businesses can be sure that all documents are scanned and no information is missing. It offers features such as active thresholding mode, automatic color detection, text orientation recognition, automatic paper size detection and skew correction. With these features, users do not have to worry about changing settings while achieving consistently high quality results.

Canon imageFORMULA DR-S130 features

High speed color scanning at 30 pages / 60 images per minute

60-sheet ADF

WiFi and USB connectivity

Large 4.3-inch color touchscreen and direct SEND functionality via Network

Up to 3500 scans per day

Advanced intelligent processing and Barcode / 2D Code recognition with OCR

Heavy-duty rollers for reliable feeding of a wide variety of documents, including passports and ID cards

CaptureOnTouch Pro, easy-to-use capture and workflow processing tools



