Save on Corsair gaming headsets, keyboards and mice (Prime Day 2022)

Along with all the other deals available during this year’s Prime Day sales, Amazon is also offering discounts on a range of Corsair accessories. The offers include discounts on keyboards, headsets and mice, which makes it possible to upgrade several PC peripherals at the same time and at a lower price than usual.

Corsair is probably already a brand that many are familiar with, especially those who often buy computer equipment and peripherals. The company also owns a number of other brands familiar to computer enthusiasts, such as Origin PC and Elgato. The latter of them is popular among those who need additional equipment for live broadcasting of their gaming antics.

As part of Prime Day 2022, a number of Corsair products now have decent discounts, which gives a good opportunity to save on cost. For example, if you are interested in a new gaming headset, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless will drop to $149.99, which will result in savings of $30 compared to the stated price of $179.99. Similarly, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE gaming headset is also on sale at a discounted price from $209.99 to $167.99. If you need cheaper gaming headphones, the Corsair HS75 XB Wireless is priced at $104.99, the Corsair VOID RGB ELITE Wireless is up to $74.99, and the standard Corsair VOID Elite is only up to $49.99.