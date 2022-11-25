Save 33% on AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT As Part of This Unprecedented Black Friday GPU Offering.

Looking for a new graphics card, but don’t want to spend more than $500? This Black Friday GPU deal with AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is the best option we’ve ever seen.

Buying a new graphics card does not mean that you need to rush and buy the largest and most expensive version of the RTX 4090 that you can find. Instead, you can count on value, since most mid-range graphics cards are now sold at absolutely bargain prices. Ahead of the release of the next-generation RDNA 3 graphics cards, the price of the RX 6700 XT has been reduced by a staggering 33%, making it the best Black Friday GPU deal at the moment.

Should I buy the RX 6700 XT?

This particular model is a model of the XFX Speedster GPU with three fans and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory. In many cases, this card competes with the RTX 3070 in performance, and although it is a bit slower, it still manages to achieve impressive 1080p and 1440p performance. Looking for something a little faster? Take a look at this equally excellent RTX 3070 Ti offering.

However, the net value offered for this brand new GPU is simply staggering, especially when compared to its shinier and more expensive younger siblings. This RDNA 2-based GPU has impressive rasterization performance, and at this affordable price, you should definitely buy it while you can. There is support for ray tracing. However, it’s much more suited to pure rasterization performance and is similar to the incredibly popular RX 5700 XT.

This deal is not being sold by Amazon, so keep in mind that it may take longer to ship than some other deals. However, considering the price, a little inconvenience is absolutely justified, and the seller seems to have good reviews too.