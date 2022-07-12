Savannah Chrisley Says Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are Taking Things “Day by Day” After Being Convicted of Fraud

Hanging there. Savannah Chrisley’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are taking things “day by day” after being convicted of fraud last month.

“So much has happened in my life that I don’t even know where to start,” said the 24—year-old TV presenter, appearing as a guest on Monday, July 11, on the episode of the podcast “Confessions of Chrisley” with her mother. 49. “But you have to just accept [life] as it is, and you have to accept it day by day. That’s where we are.”

Although Savannah did not directly address her parents’ $30 million fraud trial, she lashed out at social media users who attacked them because of their ongoing legal troubles. “It’s hard to live in the world we live in. It seems to me that time is passing, people are becoming more and more sensitive,” the Sharknado actress said. “And how you’re going to become more sensitive to your emotions but less sensitive to other people’s emotions is overwhelming to me. …What people are saying after everything has collapsed is just confusing.”

Advising people to refrain from expressing their opinions, “if you are not going to do your research,” Savannah said that there is more to this situation than the public knew. “If you really took the time to find out… our truth and give us a chance, then maybe you would see it a little differently,” she said, adding that the “hateful” comments that people sent to her family “push me up the wall.”

Despite the stressful situation, Growing Up graduate Chrisley said that she and her family are determined to stay positive. “At the end of the day, we are connected and determined to win in life,” Savannah said. “It doesn’t matter all the negativity that has happened, if we continue to do the right thing, treat people right and stand by our truth, then [we] will win.”

In June, Todd, 53, and his wife were convicted on charges of tax evasion, banking and telecommunications fraud, and conspiracy stemming from the 2019 indictment. After the verdict, the family openly stated how “disappointed” they were with the outcome of the trial and plans to file for a retrial before sentencing on October 6.

“We wanted everyone to know that this is a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family,” the businessman told fans on an episode of “Confessions of Chrisley” last month. “But we are still steadfast in our faith and believe that God will do what He does, because God is a miracle worker – and that’s what we are waiting for.”

Meanwhile, Savannah promised to support her loved ones throughout their litigation in her own statement. “This life is so cruel, and we all do everything we can. I will continue to support my family and fight for justice. Justice for us and for others that the system failed,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I believe that He will use all the difficulties and adversities that we are going through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater goal.”

The native of Georgia continued: “Thank you to all those who continue to support us. This fight is not over.”