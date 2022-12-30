After the sentencing of Todd and Julie Chrisley, their children told how they cope with the fact that their parents are sent to prison. The reality TV stars were convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion, electronic communications fraud and obstruction of justice, and owed $17.2 million. Savannah Chrisley, the second youngest of five children, said she feels her life has stopped after her parents went to prison, despite the advice she received from her father and friends.

Savannah recently spoke with Emmy Medders, Chase Chrisley’s fiancee, about their experiences, and especially about Medders’ experience in her father’s struggle with ALS. This then led to Savannah talking about her personal life and how she feels she is on pause even though her business life is moving forward. Savannah’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law confirmed Brother Chrisley’s statement about overcoming this difficult time, saying in Savannah’s Unlocked (opens in new tab) podcast:

You can’t just stop your life. And your parents, our parents, wouldn’t want us to do that, no matter what happens.

Then Savannah told about how hard it is for her now. Since her father was sentenced to 12 years in prison and her mother to seven years, she said it was difficult without them. She explained that she had no problems with work, creating a podcast and working on the Sassy cosmetics brand. However, when it comes to her personal life, she said she has trouble moving forward. The podcast host said:

That’s what I’m struggling with right now, so from a business perspective, I keep moving forward because it’s always been easy for me, because I didn’t have to focus on anything else. As for business, I will move forward, I will do my podcast, Sassi, I will do anything. But personally, I have a sense of guilt associated with the fact that I continue to live on. Thinking about the fact that Mom and Dad are not around during certain life events, I think: “I can’t move on.” As long as I don’t know that they will be there, I can’t get married. I can’t have a baby.”

The former reality TV star went on to say that eventually her parents could become a part of her life, and in the meantime she could talk to them. Savannah explained:

For me, they will eventually become part of it one day. Dad told me that when I start feeling bad, it’s like, “Hey, look what Emmy’s going through.” I’m still struggling. You won’t have to live a day without talking to me.

Then she talked about how she respects and admires Madders so much, and would like her to be more like her future daughter-in-law.

Other Chrisley siblings also spoke about their parents’ sentences. Lindsay Chrisley spoke about how her parents behave after the verdict. Meanwhile, Chase Chrisley spoke to Savannah about their parents, saying he “shouldn’t give explanations to the public,” he also said their family had been through “hell” and a “terrible, terrible situation.” As for his parents, Todd admitted he was “struggling” after the verdict, but said his marriage is better than ever.

Along with what Savannah says about moving forward in her working life, in her personal life she also takes custody of Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s youngest son and grandson respectively.

In general, now Savannah has to deal with the fact that her parents go to prison and raise two children. In her podcast, she openly talked about how she was doing, and I’m sure that over time she will continue to honestly talk about how she copes with this difficult situation.