Savage Planet’s Journey to the Space Epic release date

Journey to the Savage Planet, the celebrated adventure and exploration video game from Typhoon Studios and 505 Games that came to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in early 2020 and in the middle of the same year to Switch in a controversial version, will imminently arrive on Steam after a year of exclusivity in compatible on the Epic Games Store. This has been announced by those responsible, confirming that users of the popular Valve platform will be able to get hold of it from next January 28.

And the fact is that there are not few video games that are launched on a specific platform in temporary exclusivity to reach other services or platforms after that period; And in the case of Epic Games Store, there are numerous companies that reach a deal with Epic Games so that their title appears first in their store in its PC version, and then make the leap to other platforms such as Steam, GOG and others. .

This is the case of Journey to the Savage Planet, a title that was put on sale in compatible on January 28, 2020; Thus, just a year later it will do the same on Steam through a version without apparent news but that will arrive with all the updates and improvements at the patch level released after its original launch, with which Steam players will be able to enjoy their best version since launch day.

Don’t miss our analysis of Journey to the Savage Planet, in which we commented that “his commitment is to adventure and humor, and luckily it is a fruitful one. It is possible that when December comes we will not include it in the traditional debates about the best of the year, especially with the promises that this one offers, but it is a great warm-up and leaves many moments that will surely end up being among the funniest of 2020 . “