Satya Nadella Selected To Microsoft Board Of Directors

Satya Nadella took over as Microsoft CEO on February 4, 2014. Former CEO Steve Ballmer retired, while Bill Gates stepped down as chairman of the company. Satya Nadella, who once again made Microsoft one of the most valuable companies in the world, will also take on the role of chairman of the board of the company.

For the first time in over 20 years, a name will serve as both CEO and president of Microsoft. Although Bill Gates stepped down as CEO in 2000, he continued as the company’s president. Gates also left Microsoft’s board of directors in 2020. The election of Satya Nadella as president is important in terms of showing the company’s confidence in itself.

When Gates stepped down in 2015, independent member John Thompson was elected chairman of the board. Thompson, who is also the CEO and chairman of Symantec, will continue to serve as an independent director at Microsoft.

Before Satya Nadella became CEO of Microsoft, she was the boss of Azure. For Satya Nadella, who is leading the cloud transformation of the software giant, it can be said that the coming period will be quite active with Windows 11 and other projects.