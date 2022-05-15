“Saturday Night Live” parodies Amber Heard allegedly putting poop in Johnny Depp’s bed in the cold: watch

Do what they do best. “Saturday Night Live” is known for its supernatural celebrity impersonations and popular news — and Johnny Depp’s ongoing libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard is no exception and serves as fodder for the latest cold opening.

The episode on Saturday, May 14, hosted by Selena Gomez, began with an MSNBC-inspired sketch with reports on the trial of the former “cuckoo”, jokes about poop and everything else.

“I was very, very sad,” Kyle Mooney’s version of the 58—year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor said in a cold open parody after the role of his lawyer Aidy Bryant asked about the claims left by the 36-year-old actress. feces in his bed.

After the Aquaman star’s lawyer (Heidi Gardner) and the judge (Cecily Strong) questioned the inclusion of such testimony, it was noted that Bryant had received video recordings of the alleged incident from surveillance cameras.

“I’ll allow it because it sounds funny, and this process is for fun,” the 38—year-old Schmigadoon graduate said in a Saturday skit, before courtroom attendees saw property manager Mooney as Depp (Kenan Thompson) discover poo on the floor. a bed that looked “exactly like emojis.”

“Damn, it smells like nonsense here,” joked the 44-year-old All That graduate. “It’s coming from this bed! Oh, damn it, it’s boo-boo!”

While Gardner’s lawyer tried to prevent the footage from being included in the trial, Strong noted that she would like to see more because it was “funny” and that they “want” to watch it.

“I think I’ve seen enough. This test gave me a lot of food for thought,” Strong concluded. “On the one hand, I believe Mr. Depp’s story, but on the other hand, your constant smirk makes me understand that this is not the first woman you have so angered that she pooped in your bed. …Anyway, I’m just so glad it’s not me!”

The Kentucky native is suing his co-star in the film “Rum Diary,” to whom he was married between 2015 and 2017, for defamation in response to a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post that said she had experienced domestic violence. (Heard did not name Depp in the editorial.)

During Depp’s testimony last month, he claimed he was “shown an image” of human faeces left on his side of the bed, allegedly left by Heard after an argument in 2016.

The Texas native, for her part, did not say whether she left or put her waste on their shared bed, but a witness said it was a joke.

On April 28, Depp’s longtime executive chauffeur and security guard Starling Jenkins II testified, noting that he heard the “Never Give Up” actress say she left a “surprise” in Depp’s bed while Jenkins drove her to Coachella.

The trial of Depp and Heard is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16, after a 10-day break.

If you or someone you know is being subjected to domestic violence, call the national Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.