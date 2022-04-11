“Saturday Night Live” casts doubt on Will Smith’s Oscar ban due to daughter Willow’s performance: “Is this a punishment?”

Earlier this week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Will Smith from participating in future Oscar events for 10 years, prompting a discussion on Saturday Night Live.

“As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Will Smith from attending the Oscar ceremony for 10 years,” joked Colin Yost on Saturday, April 9, in the “Weekend Update” segment. “But is this a punishment? He may still be nominated. He might even get a reward. He can even go to the afterparty.”

The 39-year-old New York native mentioned the responsibilities of Yost and Michael Che at the 2018 Emmy Awards during a segment. He added: “He just doesn’t have to attend a four-hour ceremony where someone is sure to make fun of his wife again. To be honest, I think the real punishment will be to make Will Smith host the Academy Awards next year, because, believe me, nothing will make you doubt your life decisions more than hosting an award ceremony.”

During the 94th Annual Academy Awards Ceremony last month, Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head while presenting the Best Documentary category. The 57-year-old star of the TV series “Everybody hates Chris” teased that 50-year-old Pinkett Smith could play the main role in the movie “Soldiers”. Continuation of Jane because of her shaved hair. (The Maryland native spoke candidly about her struggle with alopecia.) Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at this remark, and the “King Richard” star came on stage and punched Rock in the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” the Fresh Prince of Bel Air graduate, who won the Best Actor award, shouted after returning to his seat.

After the collision, Smith issued a public apology and resigned from the Academy before they issued a ban. His family, including daughter Willow Smith, whom he shares with the Red Table Talk co-host, stayed by his side.

“The meaning of life is a challenge,” the 21—year-old “Whip My Hair” singer tweeted on April 2, less than a week after her father’s resignation hit the headlines. “Life is a series of reactions.”