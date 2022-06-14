Saturday Night Live: Bowen Young’s 10 Best Sketches

On Saturday night live, a lot of actors have left recently, and it’s clear that the show is in the middle of a comedic transition in terms of content. As the show tries to be more progressive and relevant, this is where star comedians like Bowen Young appear, especially now that generalists like Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant have left the show. His new romantic comedy “Fire Island” has just received good reviews, and he recently showed off his skills as a character in “The Lost City.”

Although Ian was part of some mediocre SNL sketches, they turned out to be quite watchable due to his comicality. His solo sketches and recurring characters are also gaining popularity, be it Kim Jong Un or Jong Biao, and some of his best sketches have also become some of the most memorable in the series in recent years.

Soul Cycle

Unsurprisingly, Saturday Night Live decided to fake the SoulCycle experience, given how often branded indoor cycling classes have been joked about for their cult appeal.

Ian plays an aspiring coach named Flint, who has to teach classes for a while, and he tells his class completely wrong and ignorant things. Jan was funny and ridiculous and was able to identify the facets of culture that are worth parodying.

The Green Room of the 70s

This is an SNL sketch that could become a classic. Regina King plays a 70s musician who arrives at a concert venue only to discover that none of her demands have been met. Jan plays Maurice, her manager, who is struggling to provide the star with basic amenities and is close to losing his job.

Regina repeatedly slaps him in the face due to the fact that he cannot perform his duties. The sketch is written sharply, and despite the predictability, Regina and Bowen play great, and they are even very convincing in their roles. Ian perfectly sets up chemistry with his colleagues, even in shorter sketches where he has a little time, and it is this talent that is shown in this parody.

Chen Biao on coronavirus

Chen Biao’s sketches are some of the most relevant SNL sketches ever written. They solve acute problems with the help of sarcastic jokes, and fans appreciated the uncompromising approach.

The coronavirus sketch was centered around what everyone wanted to know about. Young’s jokes are funny and incredibly relevant, and no one could have foreseen them. It also helped that the sketches were written from the point of view of his character, which made them self-aware, sarcastic and critical, despite the fact that they were audacious.

Kremlin meeting

Yang’s “Kim Jong-un” was artfully framed and accompanied by Sandra Oh’s translator, whose sharp pitch lifted the sketch. The sketch opened in Russia, immediately after the publication of the Mueller report, and Beck Bennett portrayed Vladimir Putin.

During a meeting in the Kremlin, Putin’s advisers hint that Putin is not as dangerous as they were led to believe. In the same vein, Kim Jong-un from Yang criticizes Putin’s recent political failures with the help of Sandra’s character. The timing, the pitch and how Jan managed to make his performance so realistic say a lot about his skills.

Shopping Dad

Chen Biao’s sketches are among the best recurring sketches on SNL and can include more pressing issues in a fun and comprehensive way. The “Trade Daddy” sketch was a bold move on the part of SNL, but the experiment was a success because Young’s character used youth jargon, which made the situation much funnier.

The sketches about banning Trade Daddy and Tik Tok dealt with topical issues beyond American politics, and SNL made good use of Young’s wit to break them down.

Stu’s sketch

Ian briefly appeared as Elton John in this popular sketch, and the fans were thrilled because no one expected it. It definitely seemed like something out of his comfort zone, and yet he coped with the task. Ian used the dramatic, disturbing side of Elton, which was exciting to watch.

Ian doesn’t usually get too into physical comedies, unlike former SNL stars Will Ferrell or the late Chris Farley, but this parody showed how good he is at it.

Fran Lebowitz and Martin Scorsese in New York

Ian is one of the most popular SNL stars on social media, as younger viewers of the show love his humor. He also has an excellent command of classical pop culture motifs. He played American writer Fran Lebowitz during Weekend Update, and was accompanied by Kyle Mooney, who played Martin Scorsese.

Yang presented a sharp, well-executed and disturbing image of Lebowitz, which was a clear exaggeration. Nevertheless, his jokes corresponded to Lebowitz’s well-known sarcastic wit. Mooney’s crazy, giggling Scorsese just made Bowen’s rant even funnier.