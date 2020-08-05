Satellite Images Before and After the Explosion in Beirut

Satellite images showing before and after the massive explosion that took place yesterday evening were published in Beirut. The footage clearly reveals how severe the incident was and what the region has become.

Beirut, the capital of the Middle East country Lebanon, was shaken by a violent explosion yesterday evening. While the explosion in the port of Beirut caused severe damage to many buildings and vehicles in the surrounding area, a mushroom cloud hundreds of meters high occurred at the end of the explosion. These moments, showing the severity of the explosion, were viewed millions of times on social media.

This incident in Beirut is thought to have occurred due to the explosion of 2 thousand 750 tons of ammonium nitrate in the port. While 5 thousand people were injured after the explosion, 135 people died. The port where the incident took place turned into a total pile of debris. Now, satellite images of this region before and after the explosion have been published.

Satellite images showing before and after the explosion in Beirut:

It is considered that the balance sheet of the explosion, where the port has completely disappeared and many houses and businesses in the vicinity have become unusable, is quite high. Speaking about the explosion that caused the destruction in most of the city, Governor Marvan Abboud said that the monetary value of the losses could increase to 10 to 15 billion dollars in total.

It is stated in the local media that many people are trapped under the rubble of the destroyed buildings. At this point, Governor Aboud, who could not keep his tears in the statement he made during the day, stated that 250-300 thousand people were homeless after the explosion. Speaking to the French news agency AFP, an eyewitness said, “All the buildings here have been destroyed. We are walking on glass and debris in the dark.”

After the explosion, including Turkey, to get past a number of countries where Britain and France also share messages found. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who shared on his Twitter account, stated that medical and humanitarian aid will be sent to Lebanon under the coordination of AFAD, and that a team of 20 specialists will move to Lebanon for the treatment of the injured.



