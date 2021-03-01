Satellite dishes will stop working with the arrival of 5G

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved last Thursday (25) the notice that defines the rules for the bidding of 5G technology in Brazil. The novelty raised doubts about what will happen to those who use satellite dishes for open TV, since the antennas occupy the same “avenue” in the sky as the 5G technology, causing interference in the network.

The edict determines that operators that buy 5G lots must distribute receivers and smaller antennas to Brazilians using satellite dishes. In addition, according to Anatel, the process will be coordinated by an entity that has yet to be created and that will be responsible for the distribution and installation of the equipment. The change is expected to take two years.

Anatel’s advisor, Carlos Baigorri, said during a press conference last Friday (26) that the process will be similar to the change from analogue to digital TV, which began in early 2015 in several municipalities in the country . “People will receive a free kit, which will contain a smaller antenna, like Sky’s, because the satellite dish will stop working,” he explained.

The most recent survey by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), carried out in 2017, reports that 6.5 million homes in Brazil have only satellite dishes to watch TV.

Solutions & Solutions

The C band, which transmits satellite TV to parabolic, operates in the frequency of 3.7 GHz to 6.45 GHz, while the 5G should use 3.3 GHz to 3.7 GHz. The overlapping of networks may hinder the new technology . As a solution, two possibilities were discussed: reducing the problem by distributing filters installed on TVs or total migration of the satellite dish to another frequency. Anatel conducted computer simulations that pointed out that the filters were not enough to prevent interference. Thus, the institution opted for full migration.