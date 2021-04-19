Sata SSD: 7 options to make your notebook faster

Sata SSD: Generally, when we buy or assemble a computer it already comes with a mechanical hard drive, which offers an amount of storage, but that may not be enough. To end this problem, many choose to buy an SSD, which offers faster even when turning on the computer, transferring files or any other processing in general.

But what does SSD mean?

SSD stands for Solid State Drive, and serves as storage that can dramatically increase the performance of a computer. For this reason, it is also widely used in notebooks, which are more associated with “rushing” and jobs that require agility on a daily basis.

What is a Sata SSD?

This SSD model is shaped like a thin box, and has the same connectors as a normal mechanical hard drive. Therefore, it is not possible to use an SSD and a mechanical HD at the same time on a notebook (however, it is possible on desktop computers).

This SSD comes with what we call the “communication protocol”, the SATA III, which offers an average speed of 500 MB / s for transferring, reading and writing files. Therefore, we can make it clear that the word “SATA” refers not to the model of the SSD, but also to the type of communication of its file transfer technology.

Attention when choosing your SSD

Motherboard compatibility

The SDD is connected to the motherboard and, for some time, they all come with the SATA connection, ensuring compatibility with this model for years to come. However, the model can vary between SSD SATA 2 or SATA 3 (among the most current).

Nothing prevents you from installing a SATA III SSD on a motherboard with SATA II input, however, be aware that the maximum speed of your SATA III SSD (around 500 mb / s) will be reduced by half (between 250 and 300 mb / s), as this is the maximum speed of SATA II.

Capacity

In the case of SSDs, in addition to being more expensive, they also have a smaller storage capacity compared to mechanical hard drives, generally being between 120 and 500GB.

You may ask yourself, “Why is the SSD better than HD?” In this case, the issue is not just the storage, but also the processing speed of the SSD compared to the HD.

If possible, the best option is to have a mechanical HD, for large storage, and an SSD for what you need to be processed quickly. This can be done by installing the SSD on your motherboard and using the hard drive on the outside of the notebook, with a USB adapter.