Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating Clifton Powell Jr.: 5 Things to Know About the Former Basketball Star

New first boyfriend? It is reported that after transferring to the University of Southern California, Sasha Obama is meeting with writer and director Clifton Powell Jr.

The former first daughter, 20, was first spotted with a 24-year-old graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara on Wednesday, April 20, while walking around Los Angeles, reports The Daily Mail. Although the couple did not show the PDA during the walk, they were photographed smiling at each other and leaving in the same car after the walk.

Just a day before the duo were first linked, Michelle Obama teased that both of her daughters were dating during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show. “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they bring grown men home,” the 58—year-old writer joked on Tuesday, April 19. “It used to be just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and a real life. They have grown up right before our eyes.”

The former first lady also spoke about the quarantine with both daughters at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was a special pleasure to have them. It’s a little time,” Michelle explained. “Because being with them as adults is fun! I love them at any age. …They’re doing well, and they’re just amazing young women.”

Sasha is not the only one who comes from a noble family. Powell is the son of actor Clifton Powell Sr., who starred in films such as Ray, Rush Hour and the Tupac biopic All Eyes are on Me. The father and son duo also worked together on several projects, including a film co-written by the younger Powell.

“In the writers’ room with my son Clifton Powell Jr.,” the 66-year—old actor wrote on Instagram in February 2020. — What an amazing feeling when you can hire your son as a screenwriter to work on your [next] film project. There is nothing more worthy as a Father and as a Person.”

The Obamas have not yet revealed what they think of Sasha’s potential new boyfriend, but they have given 23-year-old Malia and her partner their seal of approval. In December 2020, Barack Obama announced that the boyfriend of their eldest daughter, Rory Farquharson, had joined the family for the duration of quarantine. (The couple met in 2017 while studying at Harvard.)

“I think [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we played games every night and did little arts and crafts projects, and then gradually, you know, they got a little bored with us,” he said during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast at that time. “Maybe teach Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend, who has been with us for a while, peaks.”

The 44th president, 60, continued: “He’s British… a wonderful young man, and he kind of got stuck because there was a whole visa and he had a job. So we took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

Keep scrolling to find out more about Sasha’s new relationship with Powell Jr.:

He’s a former basketball star

After graduating from high school, Powell Jr. enrolled at the University of California Santa Barbara on a basketball scholarship. In his college basketball biography, he revealed that he was nicknamed “Cliff” and “CP3” and that his favorite team was the Los Angeles Clippers. He also teased his future career in the entertainment industry, writing that he “wants to pursue a career as a TV presenter” after graduation.

He works in Hollywood

Despite receiving a four-year athletic scholarship, Powell Jr. transferred after his freshman year to focus on film studies. His hard work has paid off, as the 24-year-old currently works as a screenwriter and director and creates content for brands like Nike and Peloton, according to his website.

His father is a famous actor

Powell Jr. probably got his passion for filmmaking from his actor father, Clifton Powell Sr., and the couple worked together on several projects. “A surreal experience with my own writer son @cliffp3. It was crazy when I listened to his instructions, almost brought me to tears!” The star of “Next Friday” wrote on Instagram in September 2020. “He’s a dialogue killer! So proud of you, son.” In another post published in January 2021, he called his son “a force to be reckoned with.”

He met Sasha in California

Although it’s unclear when Powell Jr. and Sasha first started dating, the couple probably met in the fall of 2021 when she transferred to USC from the University of Michigan, where she studied for two years.

He may have already met with Obama

Michelle’s comments on the Ellen DeGeneres show hinted that she and the former president may have already met with Sasha’s new beau. “Now they bring grown men home… it used to be just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” she said on Tuesday’s episode.