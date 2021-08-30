SAS, Rise of the Black Swan: is a sequel possible? Sam Heughan’s news

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan News: After Outlander, Sam Heughan is revealed in a very different register in the new Netflix film, SAS: Rise of the Black Swan, adapted from the novel by Andy McNab. He plays the role of Tom Buckingham, a special forces agent, nothing to do with his look in the series. Moreover, is it planned that the actor puts on his badass costume for a volume 2? Is a sequel possible? Sam Heughan gives info.

A second film in preparation?

After Sweet Girl, with Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced, Netflix remains in the action with SAS: Rise of the Black Swan. In the program ? Action, explosions, twists and a 5-star cast with Sam Heughan (Outlander), Ruby Rose (Orange is the New Black, Batwoman), Hannah John-Kamen (Ready Player One, Ant-Man and the Wasp) , Andy Serkis (Planet of the Apes, The Lord of the Rings), Tom Hopper (Luther in Umbrella Academy) or even Tom Wilkinson (Indian Palace, The Grand Budapest Hotel).

All these beautiful people face each other in a huge fight in a tunnel between London and Paris. A huge fight originally invented by author Andy McNab in his novel Red Notice. He has written two other books in the series of adventures of Tom Buckhingham, Fortress and State of Emergency. Two more films in the same universe as SAS: Rise of the Black Swan might therefore be entirely possible, but what about? Netflix has yet to announce anything about a potential sequel.

Sam Heughan responds

For his part, Sam Heughan reveals that “nothing is planned at the moment”: “This is really an introduction of Tom and his world. At the end of the film, Tom realizes: ‘Ah, that’ is what it is. That’s why I’m different. ‘ So I think now that he has this information he can be even stronger and even more terrifying in his own way, ”the actor explains in an interview with Digital Spy.

Anyway, Sam Heughan is pretty keen to reprise the role of Tom Buckingham in other movies: “I know what’s happening to him. Andy could also write more. He has some interesting ideas in stock. We kind of got it. discussions about it. I hope people will love the movie and we can have another adventure. ” All you have to do is cross your fingers!