Sarah Paulson told what “charming” star from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” she would like to play

Manifestation! Sarah Paulson told which star of “Real Housewives” she would be happy to play on the big screen.

“I would just like to play Vicky,” the 47—year-old actress said on Wednesday, August 10, on the SiriusXM Radio Andy edition, speaking about Vicky Gunvalson. “I just want to play Vicky.”

The “American Horror Story” star couldn’t stop talking about the 60-year—old graduate of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” admitting, “Vicky is a very charming person to me.”

Gunvalson was one of the first actors in the first “Housewives” franchise, which premiered in 2006. In January 2020, she announced that she was leaving the series after 14 seasons.

Since then, the California resident has returned to the reality show in the second season of the series “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip”, which was released in June on Peacock.

“There were nights when Vicky and I got up at 3 a.m. and went to the kitchen. You know, we’re half drunk and eating cold pizza,” Tamra Judge exclusively told Us Weekly before the show’s premiere, saying that best friends often forgot what it was like to be filmed. “And we talk without thinking or knowing until I look up and say, ‘Oh my God, Vicky, there’s a camera on the wall and it’s watching us. I’m like, “Did we say something bad? I don’t know if we said anything bad.”

Paulson, for her part, told host Andy Cohen on Wednesday that she was “ready to win for them all,” after seeing Gunvalson on TV again.

The Florida native is no stranger to the world of housewives, and in October 2019, she stated that she is a big fan of the franchise.

The Emmy Award winner confirmed during the “Lie Detector Test” video for Vanity Fair that she will join the “Real Housewives of New York” if her career goes downhill. “New York is my number one. That’s my OG, as the kids say,” Paulson said.

While the Ratched graduate noted that she has watched all the different cities, she admitted that she is not Lisa Vanderpump’s team.

“I don’t want her to follow me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her,” she said of the 61—year-old former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” graduate after she left. “I miss the dynamic she brings to the band — it’s, you know, the fear of God that she instills in everyone.”

The former “American Crime Story” star added: “But no, I won’t miss her. I met her at a party once. She wasn’t that nice to me. Will I get in trouble because of this? She wasn’t that good!”

Vanderpump, for her part, tweeted about Paulson’s comments in July 2020. “I have no reason to be anything but kind to you,” she wrote along with a photo of the women holding the puppy of the “Vanderpump Rules” star, Giggy.