Sarah Paulson Says She Didn’t Want To Be On AHS: Roanoke

Sarah Paulson: Actress Sarah Paulson, one of the stars of the cast of American Horror Story, said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that she would have preferred not to have been part of the series’ 6th season, Roanoke. The actress confessed that the sequence of the anthology left her “dismayed”.

Roanoke is a story within a story, in which actors on a TV show play people who were haunted in the colony that gives the season its name. Paulson is actress Audrey Tindall, responsible for playing Shelby Miller (Lily Rabe’s character).

“I just don’t care about this season,” Paulson confessed. “I know people are going to be mad at me for saying that,” he amended, explaining that the role came right after he played lawyer Marcia Clark in the American Crime Story series: The People Against OJ Simpson – a role that garnered Critic’s Awards Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Emmy and the Actors Union (SAG) award.

In Roanoke’s case, Paulson was blunt: “I felt kind of trapped by my responsibility and contractual obligation to make American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve always loved it, it was the first time I felt like going up to Ryan and saying, ‘please let me out. You know, let me out,’” she told her.

But Paulson remained in the cast and Roanoke was the second season of AHS least appreciated by fans, with 57% approval, according to specialist website Rotten Tomatoes. The season was just ahead of Cult, who got 51% approval.

Sarah Paulson did not appear in Season 9, 1984, but will return to the series in Double Feature – the extent of the role has yet to be released. Paulson follows a friend and partner of Ryan Murphy – showrunner of American Horror Story. The actress is the star of the series Ratched, which is on the awards circuit this year, and will play Linda Tripp in American Crime Story: Impeachment, both conducted by Murphy.