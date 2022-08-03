Sarah Paulson Reveals Future plans for “American Horror Story”

Sarah Paulson says she’s not sure if she’ll return to “American Horror Story.” The actress began her career in theatrical productions in New York, and then began acting in such series as “American Gothic” and “Jack and Jill”. Although she had acted in several films before, in the early 2000s she was more immersed in cinema. From 2006 to 2007, Paulson starred in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and received her first Golden Globe nomination. She also appeared on Broadway and later in a number of independent films. In particular, in the 2010s, Paulson starred in critically acclaimed films such as “12 Years a Slave”, “Carol” and “The Post”, each of which was nominated for several Academy Awards. Other notable films in her filmography include “New Year’s Eve”, “Ocean’s 8 Girlfriends”, “Bird Box”, “Glass” and “Run”.

Paulson is also widely known for her work with writer, director and producer Ryan Murphy—the man behind many popular TV series, including “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “Scream Queens,” “American Crime Story,” “Pose” and “Ratched.” She first started working with Murphy in 2011, when she appeared as a guest in “House Killer”, the first season American Horror story. Paulson participated in every season of AHS except the ninth season of 1984. In addition to participating in “American Horror Story”, she also starred in the first season of “American Crime Story” – “People vs. O.J. Simpson”, which earned her an Emmy Award, as well as the third season of “Impeachment”. She also appeared in the first season of the series “Feud” “Bette and Joan” and played the main role in the series “Ratched”.

Now, according to Variety, Paulson isn’t sure about her future in “American Horror Story.” Although the actress says she’s always ready to come back, she says she feels like she’s been on the show for so long that people might get bored of her. As a veteran of the series, she welcomes the idea of others taking her place while she explores other ventures. Read her full quote below:

“It’s not that I’m not open to it. I am always open to this, but it seems to me that I have been doing this for a long time, and people may start to bother me in this world. Let someone else scream, run and cry for a second. Other people can do it too! And also my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I thought: “I can do this all night.” I like it!” Now I’m like, “Mom’s tired!” I’m looking for something new. I’m looking for a new experience and I want to collaborate with young filmmakers in a new way. I’m interested in this idea of being an old woman on set.”

Although it is clear that Paulson may prefer to pursue other projects, since she has been in the world of American Horror Story for more than 10 years, her comments are sure to worry fans. A veteran of the series, she has practically become synonymous with the series, especially considering that this is what most people know her for. He brought her five wins out of eight Emmy Award nominations, and she appeared in almost every season of it. However, Paulson has hinted at progress from the series before, and as she says now, she wants to move on to new experiences.

Paulson’s shift in trajectory is obvious. While there have been no recent announcements about whether she will appear in any of Murphy’s many upcoming projects, including the 11th season of American Horror Story, which is scheduled to premiere later this year, she recently landed a starring role in an upcoming horror film. It’s called Dust. In addition, Paulson recently signed up for the film adaptation of Bruce Norris’ play “Klayborn Park” and for the lead role in a series based on Glennon Doyle’s memoir “Indomitable.” While Paulson’s future in “American Horror Story” may be unclear at the moment, fans can at least rest assured that she’s busy and busy, on her way to adding to her extensive filmography.