Sarah Palin’s daughter Willow Palin welcomes her third child, a boy, with husband Ricky Bailey

Another miniature Palin has arrived! Willow Palin gave birth to her and husband Ricky Bailey’s third child on Wednesday, March 30.

“Pace Banner Bailey,” the Alaska native signed the baby’s Instagram debut on Thursday, March 31. “Welcome to the world, my sweet boy!”

Sarah Palin’s 27-year-old daughter married her partner in September 2018 in Alaska, nine months after their engagement. In May 2019, Willow announced that they were starting a family, making her Instagram debut.

“[Bailey] and I are so excited to welcome TWO babies into this world!” the then—pregnant star told her followers. “Baby Baylis arrives in December 2019.”

Willow gave birth a month early, naming the girls Banks and Blaze. “We love you girls so much,” the newly-made mom signed photos of babies on Instagram in November 2019. “11.17.19. Blaze Indie Mae, 5.1 pounds. Banks Bianca Ann 5.0 pounds. Healthy, Beautiful girls!”

Announcing her second pregnancy in November 2021, Willow revealed the sex of the unborn child. “Keeping this guy a little secret,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “One more week and we’ll be halfway there with our BOY.”

Teen Mom OG graduate Bristol Palin shared the upload on social media in her story, writing, “Can’t wait for my sister’s boy.” Her former co-star Kaylene Lowry commented that “boys are so much fun” to raise, referring to her experiences with Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 4, and Creed, 20 months.

The following month, Willow caught a glimpse of her growing tummy by taking a mirror selfie, writing: “Me and the kid, dude, just go.”

In another post from December 2021, the then-future star showed one of her daughters pressing her hand to her budding stomach. “Sister loves little brother,” Willow captioned a cute picture on Instagram.

Bristol became a mother before Willow, having given birth to son Tripp, now 13, from then-fiance Levi Johnston in 2008, and then 6-year-old Saylor and 4-year-old Utley in 2015 and 2017, respectively, with ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

When it comes to co-parenting her toddlers, the former reality TV star told her Instagram followers in September 2020 that it’s important to “put [] kids first,” advising: “Take away your emotions/ego. Don’t try to destroy the other side. Encourage their relationship with your children. (After all, the more people come to cheer for your kids at a football match, the better. Remind yourself of this every day).”