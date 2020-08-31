Sarah Lopez was accused of over-retouching her photos!

In the comments of the latest photos of Sarah Lopez, Internet users do not hide their discontent! Indeed, for them, Jonathan’s ex abuses editing software, especially on his face!

In these messages, internet users are asking Sarah Lopez to stop over-editing her photos! Comments to which the young woman never replied!

SARAH LOPEZ, INTERNET USERS FIND SHE RETOUCHES TOO MUCH HER PHOTOS

On one of the last photos of Sarah Lopez in a swimsuit, viewers have gone wild in the comments bar! We let you discover some comments from Internet users!

“But his face is too blurry! You can hardly see your nose in the photo, you have to stop forcing with Photoshop! “My God your face has changed, what happened, it’s such a shame Sarah! ”

Or: “Her nose, her lips, her breasts … In short, nothing is straight (…) Does she retouch her photos with the light off or what? “” I don’t know if it’s surgery or Phostoshop…. But it is clearly in the abuse I find! It was so much simpler before Sarah Lopez! ”

We can thus read on the social network of the beautiful candidate of Angels 12! We therefore invite you to admire one of the photos that Internet users have taken in the flu in the comments bar below! And you, what do you think, too many retouching?



