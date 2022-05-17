Sarah Jessica Parker Didn’t Talk to Ex-Costar Chris Noth After Sexual Assault Allegations, “and Just Like That”

Cold reception? Sarah Jessica Parker did not communicate with former co-star Chris Noth after allegations of sexual harassment led to his abrupt removal from And Just Like That.

The 57-year-old actress spoke about the mostly cool fan reaction to the revival of the HBO Max series “Sex and the City” during the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, published on Tuesday, May 17. “I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it,” Parker admitted, referring to the numerous charges brought against the 67—year-old Note in December 2021.

When asked if she had spoken to Noth, who played Mr. Big in both the SATC versions and the spin-offs of the film, the Hocus Pocus star quickly replied “no.” Parker was also the producer of And Just Like That, which made it much more difficult to resolve disputes.

“I don’t think… I didn’t react as a producer. I had to work on it because I just… it’s just…” she told THR, pausing in the middle of her answer.

Shortly after the revival debuted in December 2021, several women came forward with accusations against Note, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012. One of them told THR that the actor “raped her from behind” in 2004 after they met during a high-profile event in Los Angeles. The alleged victim, who used Zoey’s name in the report, recalled Noth laughing when she asked him to put on a condom during the “painful” experience.

The second accuser, Lily, claimed that she was invited back to Note’s apartment in New York in 2015, when she was working in a nightclub. “He said that marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,” she said, telling the publication that she felt “completely insulted” by Equalizer graduates.

“These stories could have been 30 years ago or 30 days ago – “no” always means “no” – this is a line that I did not cross. The meetings were by mutual consent,” he added. “It’s hard not to wonder about the timing of the release of these stories. I do not know exactly why they are surfacing now, but I know one thing: I did not attack these women.”

As more accusations made headlines, Noth was dropped from The Equalizer and erased from the season finale And Just Like That after his character’s death in an earlier episode. Parker made a joint statement with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in December 2021.

“We are deeply saddened by the allegations against Chris Noth,” the trio wrote in their Instagram stories. “We support women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know that this is very difficult to do, and we thank them for it.”

HBO Max renewed the revival for a second season in March, despite mixed reviews. Parker is looking forward to revisiting Carrie Bradshaw’s story once again and defends the franchise from those who might consider it a “relic” of pop culture.

She told THR: “Obviously we know people have opinions and there will be secondary chatter specific to the HBO show. We make sure they get involved and enjoy it, excited, upset, excited, devastated, but you can’t have the result in mind and then try to get back to it with a letter. That would be just awful. And that would be like riding a bike with a gang of 10 million.”