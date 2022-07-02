Sarah Hyland joins the 4th season of Love Island USA as the new host

Sarah Hyland has announced that she will join season 4 of Love Island USA as the new host of the show. Love Island first gained popularity in the UK and quickly became a famous dating reality show. The show invites single people to develop relationships in order to stay on the show and win a cash prize. Those who are not paired can be sent home. People need to gain the trust of the audience as they can vote for different results of the show.

Popular actress Sarah Hyland is best known for her role as Hayley Dunphy in the sitcom Family of Modernity. She received a lot of support and recognition for this role. She received many awards for her performance and gained popularity with the audience. Fans saw how Sarah openly talked about her personal life, health and well-being, which allowed her to look real and personable.

Related: The stars of the 3rd season of “Love Island” in the USA in a cameo and how much money they take

Fans found out about Sarah’s new role on Instagram when she wrote about her new opportunity. In her Instagram post , Sarah states: “I got the message!!! And he’s juicy! I can’t wait to become your new host @Loveislandusa.” According to E! News preview, the 4th season of the popular dating show will be more intense and will include more interesting tasks for the participants. While many viewers of Love Island in the USA expect that there will be a lot of drama in the series, Sarah appreciates the relationship that has developed between the women in the series. “I really like that the girls, for the most part, stick together, really get closer and support each other.” Sarah told the news source. “As a woman, I love it when I see it on TV.” Sarah also pointed out that a lot of surprises are waiting for viewers in the new season.

Since the show recently changed the network to Peacock, various adjustments have been made to it that will increase audience participation. It turned out that fans will be able to save the participants of Love Island from being excluded from the show. This will undoubtedly be interesting and will ensure the involvement of viewers throughout the season. Fans can participate online through the Love Island app, where they can influence the actions and who is sent home. Although the audience has always been able to participate, this ensures that the fans’ favorites will get another chance at the prize.

Sarah’s presence on the show will be an interesting difference from the previous presenters. It seems that she wants to participate as a presenter in order to give the audience more surprises. Fans will be excited to see how the dynamic between the host and the contestants will change in season 4 of “Love Island” when Sarah takes over the role.