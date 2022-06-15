Sarah Ferguson “Loves partying” with Her Daughters’ Rookie Husbands

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson has been spotted at a number of royal events over the past few years, but she has not appeared at any of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. This was expected after Prince Andrew was banned from playing any prominent role and he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

So while Sarah didn’t celebrate the anniversary publicly, she may have spent it with her family privately, as the Duchess of York admitted that she likes to “party” with her daughters’ newbie husbands. Here’s what she said about her unique relationship with her sons-in-law.

Who did Sarah’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie marry

On October 12, 2018, Sarah’s youngest daughter said “Yes” to Jack Brooksbank. The couple, who had been dating for several years, got married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. They were attended by 800 guests, and the bride was dressed in a dress created by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. The dress featured a wide V-neck, folded shoulders and a deep neckline on the back.

On February 9, 2021, Eugenia and Brooksbank had a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Eugenia’s sister Beatrice’s wedding was more modest, as she and Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi got married when lockdown restrictions were in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic. After having to postpone their wedding one day, the couple decided to tie the knot in a private and intimate ceremony on July 11, 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in the Royal Box in Windsor. The bride was wearing a vintage Norman Hartnell dress, which actually belongs to her grandmother, the Queen.

On September 18, 2021, the palace announced that Beatrice and Edo were welcoming their daughter Sienna Elisabeth Mapelli-Mozzi.

The Duchess says she enjoys “partying” with “newbie sons-in-law.”

In the interview OK! Sarah told Magazine about the newcomer husbands Beatrice and Eugene and how she likes to “hang out” with them.

“As for parties, I have the best newbie sons-in—law,” she told the publication (according to Express).

The Duchess then noted that Eugenie’s husband was once an ambassador for the Casamigos tequila brand, happily sharing that “one of them worked for a tequila company.”

Fergie also talked about Beatrice’s husband and how long she has known him and his family.

“They have great friends, and many of their friends are my friends. Yes, I love my son-in-law. I’ve known Edo all my life. I’m his brother’s godmother,” Sarah said, before adding, “I love parties.”

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and Sarah Ferguson smile in a photo at the 50th anniversary celebration of The Beatles SGT Pepper album | David M. Bennett / Dave Bennett / Getty Images for Hope and Homes for Children

Eugenia and Brooksbank no longer live in the UK permanently.

Now that Brooksbank no longer works for a tequila company, he has a new job, because of which he, Evgenia and their son left the UK anyway, at least part-time.

The husband of the princess got a position in Portugal, working for American entrepreneur Mike Meldman, who is a business partner of George Clooney. It is reported that Brooksbank will act as a representative of the CostaTerra Golf brand & Ocean Club, a luxury resort on the Portuguese coast.