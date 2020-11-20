Sara Corrales impresses with her statuesque figure in bikini

For Sara Corrales, being close to her fans is very important, so with a sensual publication that she shared on social networks, she sent a message to remind them that they are always present in her life, she also boasted her happiness for the arrival of her mother to Mexico, where he is currently recording the telenovela ‘Quererlo todo’.

The Colombian actress does not stop publishing daring images in which she boasts her spectacular body, but without leaving behind some valuable messages with which she infects a positive attitude. On this occasion, she revealed something that fills her with happiness, and that is that she will soon meet her mother in Mexico City, and she let it be seen in her message.

“I know I know! I have been very lost in these parts. Sorry, but I’ve been very busy working. How’s everybody? I am happy because my beloved queen (mother) from Colombia will arrive tomorrow. And you? What makes you happy today? Tell me! “, She wrote next to the snapshot with which she wore her statuesque silhouette in a tiny animal print bikini.

Recently, the native of Medellín, Colombia, surprised again posing from the pool with another sensual olive green bikini that showed her shapely curves, which she has gained thanks to demanding exercise routines and healthy eating.

Being true to her philosophy of life, the soap opera villain shared a motivational message addressed to her 2.7 million followers, who asked to free themselves from fears, the past, beliefs, negative thoughts and pain, in order to enjoy life as she does.



