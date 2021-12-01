Sapphire Launches External GPU System With Radeon RX 6600XT

Sapphire: Manufacturer Sapphire has recently released the GearBox 500 External GPU equipped with an 8GB AMD Radeon PULSE RX 6600 XT. The small case, with a focus on portability, has a brushed metal finish, super fast connection via Thunderbolt 3, Ethernet port, two USB 3.0 Type A ports and is compatible with Windows and macOS.

Sapphire’s Gearbox 500 Thunderbolt 3 Pulse Radeon RX 6600 XT eGFX, as the name suggests, already comes equipped with a Radeon RX 6600 XT with 8GB of VRAM. The product uses a Thunderbolt 3 port to provide a solution for notebooks with more modest cards or those without dedicated graphics cards.

With the impossibility of updating only the video cards of mobile setups, companies are creating alternative solutions and eGPUs, which are not exactly new, are mainly gaining more space. The product category is increasingly popular thanks to the use of high speed connections like Thunderbolt 3.