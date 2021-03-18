São Paulo City Hall awaits holidays to slow down covid-19

The Municipality of São Paulo announced on Thursday (18) the anticipation of five holidays due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, an action similar to that carried out in 2020. The objective is to reduce the circulation of people in the city, in an attempt to stop the spread of covid-19.

According to the mayor of São Paulo Bruno Covas (PSDB), two holidays will be advanced in 2021 and three next year. The dates in question are the Corpus Christi holidays of 2021 and 2022, the Black Consciousness of this year and the next, and the city’s anniversary in 2022.

The anticipation of holidays in São Paulo will be valid from March 26th, following on April 29th, 30th, 31st and 1st, amending with the holiday of April 2nd (Good Friday). In this way, the municipal administration believes that it is possible to improve the levels of social isolation.

“We will have a deadline that runs from Friday, the 26th, until April 4, Sunday, with no working day, so that we can exactly force the city to stop,” explained Covas, in a virtual interview. “The city that never stopped, the city that works, the city that is the sum of the efforts of several immigrants needs to stop so that we no longer have cases like that of the person who cannot be attended and who dies due to lack of service ”, he stressed.

Change in rotation time

Another measure announced by him was the change in the opening hours of the car rotation in São Paulo. From the next 22nd, the rotation will be from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, while the other hours (from 7:00 am to 10:00 am and between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm) will be free for the circulation of any sign.

The change aims to reduce the movement of people at night, according to the mayor, following the curfew time determined by the state government.