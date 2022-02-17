Santiment: These 3 Altcoins Have Huge Potential!

Leading analytics firm Santiment, which produces important reviews of crypto money markets, says that the popular altcoin projects Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) have great potential to develop.

3 altcoin projects with great potential

Crypto analytics firm Santiment believes that 3 altcoin projects (ADA, SOL, and DOT) that it calls “Ethereum killer” have a better chance to thrive than other similar blockchain platforms. According to a recent tweet from analytics firm Santiment on-chain data provider, three of its 15 biggest altcoin projects – Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT), (which also deserve to be referred to as Ethereum killers) other they have the potential to rise compared to cryptocurrencies. First off, Github submissions are increasing. According to the latest data provided by Santiment, the development activity rate of Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) has been on the rise lately, showing that the developer teams behind these cryptocurrencies continue to put great effort into their projects.

“Development activity continues to play a vital role in the growth and development capabilities of major cryptocurrencies,” the tweet from crypto analytics firm Santiment states. A chart accompanying the tweet shows Solana (SOL) showing its largest development activity since around November 15, peaking on January 21. Polkadot (DOT) developers were most active in December and their activity is increasing again after a hiatus in January. According to the same chart, the development activity of Cardano (ADA) seems to be peaking right now. Crypto analytics firm Santiment chart also shows the development activity curves of several other leading cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin (DOGE). The curve of one of them, Dogecoin (DOGE), has neither risen nor peaked since November and currently appears to be bearish.