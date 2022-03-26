Santiment Shares Current Data: Bitcoin Whales Continue to Accumulate!

Bitcoin whales have started to accelerate their Bitcoin savings significantly since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, according to current data. Addresses holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC recorded an 8.3% increase in their reserves in the process. According to the on-chain data analysis firm Santiment, the BTC reserves of 2,203 different addresses with a Bitcoin accumulation between 44.2 million and 440.2 million dollars reached the highest level in the last 1 year.

Santiment Points to Current Data

In addition, Bitcoin whales significantly increased their savings, as well as the supply of BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges continued to record serious decreases. Santiment stated that the current market data may be a bullish signal and that high rate increases in value may start in the near term. Drawing attention to the increase in the savings of addresses holding 1,000 BTC to 10,000 BTC, Santiment stated that the 8.3% increase since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war is very important.

Latest Situation in Cryptocurrency Market

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has risen to the price levels of $ 45,000 during the day with the upward momentum it has captured in recent weeks and the latest price movements it has recorded. After the rise in question, Bitcoin retreated to the price levels of $ 44,500. The fact that Bitcoin reached the price levels of $ 44,000-45,000 caused the crypto money market to gain upward momentum. In this context, Ethereum (ETH) has surpassed the $3,100 price levels after its recent price movements.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.