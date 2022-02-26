Santiment Shared Remarkable Data: Ethereum and These Four Altcoins Stand Out!

Crypto analytics firm Santiment has shared data on trading transactions of more than 50 digital assets in a new blog post. According to data from Santiment, these five cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, have been among the most purchased crypto assets in recent times.

Highlights from Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment drew attention to the altcoins that addresses, which are called whales in the crypto money ecosystem and that have huge amounts of crypto assets in their portfolio, have recently purchased. According to Santiment’s data, Ethereum (ETH), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Axie Infinity (AXS) led the most purchased altcoins in recent times.

Santiment stated that whales have also recently accumulated popular DeFi tokens such as Compound (COMP) and Band Protocol (BAND). As a result, according to the data of the analytics firm, ETH, ENJ, AXS, COMP and BAND were among the most deposited altcoins.

Market Evaluation from Santiment

Stating that the crypto money market lost value at high rates with the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Santiment stated that the market may start to rise again after this downward reaction. Referring to the upward movements recorded after the high-rate depreciation in the crypto money market due to the effect of the pandemic, Santiment argued that after the end of the downward reaction during the crisis periods, the markets may record high value increases in general.

Latest Situation in Cryptocurrency Market

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has turned its direction up again after stretching to $ 34,500 price levels with the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. With Bitcoin’s upward movements, approaching the price levels of $ 40,000 again, the crypto money market also recovered to a certain extent. According to data from CoinMarketCap, most altcoins have recorded various rate gains over the last 24-hour timeframe.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.