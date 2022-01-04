Santiment Made The List: These 6 Altcoins Are Showing Bullish Signs!

In the first days of the new year, the crypto money markets follow a horizontal course. Leading crypto analytics firm Santiment has brought to the attention of crypto investors a number of altcoin projects that, according to their analysis, have “bullish fundamentals” in the flat crypto market. The altcoin projects listed in the post on the Twitter account of crypto analysis firm Santiment on January 2, 2022 are: BICO, XYO, ENS, ELON, SPELL, HEX and GALA.

Bullish-based altcoin projects

Blockchain analysis firm Santiment, in its post for more than 121 thousand Twitter followers, states that there is a horizontal trend in crypto exchanges and this trend puts a palpable pressure on prices. In his post on January 22, Santiment listed some altcoin projects that have the potential to “rise” despite the horizontal course and pressure on prices. When we look at this ranking as Kriptokoin.com, we see the names BICO, XYO, ENS, ELON, SPELL, HEX and GALA.

One of the notable coins on this list, GALA works as a blockchain-based gaming platform built on Ethereum. Besides playing the games, users can buy, trade and sell their earned collectibles as non-tradable tokens (NFTs). Gala has a price of $0.446356 at the time of writing and a 24-hour trading volume of $320,646,268. Another altcoin, HEX, has a write-time price of $0.241037, with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,997,506. BICO has a write-time price of $4.01 and a 24-hour trading volume of $35,252,030. The price is down -5.7% in the last 24 hours. There is a circulating supply of 65 Million BICO coins, with a total supply of 1 Billion coins. XYO has a price of $0.034821 at the time of writing, with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,210.05. ENS write-time price is $39.09, 24-hour trading volume is $72,571,271. ELON write-time price is $0.000002, 24-hour trading volume is $30,161,694.