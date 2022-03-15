Santiment Highlights These Five Cryptocurrencies!

On-chain data analytics platform Santiment evaluated the current technical outlook in the market. Stating that the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) and the Binance exchange are an important bullish signal in the cryptocurrency BNB, Santiment analyzed the latest situation in popular altcoins.

Santiment Points to Current Market Data

Santiment stated that the expectation in the market has become positive for the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) and BNB, the cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange. Pointing to the bullish signal in BTC and BNB, Santiment argued that Polkadot (DOT) also lost some momentum in line with current data. In addition, Santiment wrote that the momentum in Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL), which has recently made significant progress in market value rankings and experienced significant increases in transaction volumes, continues.

Bitcoin (BTC) At Critical Price Levels

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), despite the upward attack attempts it has made in recent days, has not been able to exceed the $ 40,000 band and retreated back to the price levels of $ 38,000. The recent price movements in Bitcoin have also given a downward momentum to the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum (ETH) started trading at the $2,530 price levels after its recent price movements. The total market cap of cryptocurrencies fell to $1.78 trillion.

