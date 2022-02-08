Santiment Highlights These 7 Altcoins: The Best!

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says Decentraland (MANA), Tezos (XTZ) and a few other altcoin projects are leading the rally as markets take a big leap forward.

Santiment: These 5 altcoins are leading the market rise!

Apart from Decentraland and Tezos, Santiment, which scans the markets for price movements, points out that the top-performing cryptocurrencies are Bitfinex’s utility token LEO Token (LEO), interoperable Blockchain Quant (QNT), and micropayment-focused Blockchain YOUCash (YOUC). Santiment adds the following to his explanations on the subject:

The past week has been a roller coaster for crypto prices. However, weekly returns on assets are now mostly a sea of ​​green, after BTC rallied market-wide prices after a rally to end the week. MANA, LEO, XTZ, QNT and YOUC took the lead among top cryptocurrencies.

Santiment also commented on the ETH market and whale movements

Decentraland rallied 30%, while Tezos recorded a 17% gain in the same timeframe. LEO, QNT and YOUC rallied 47%, 56% and 70% respectively. Santiment’s data shows that the amount of active Ethereum addresses has risen to levels not seen since early December last year. Santiment adds the following to his explanations on the subject:

A more eventful day than ever before… Ethereum holders were delighted to see the asset regain the $3,000 threshold for the first time in 2 weeks. The amount of unique ETH addresses transacting also hit a two-month high.

Santiment also notes that Tether whales are in a steady upward trend. Santiment adds the following to his explanations on the subject:

Tether’s $1M addresses are on the verge of returning, owning more than 80% of USDT’s supply for the first time in three weeks. Overall, whale stablecoins are geared towards increasing their purchasing power, which bodes well for the long-term future of crypto.