Santiment examining Bitcoin and 3 altcoins

Cryptocurrency research and analysis firm Santiment included Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Ren (REN) in its weekly analysis. According to the company, Bitcoin and Rhine are bullish, while Ethereum and Litecoin are slightly up.

In the cryptocurrency assessment dated September 8, there was good news for all the cryptocurrencies covered. The company predicts that the markets may go up for the short term after a strong sales wave. Accordingly, BTC and REN are in a bullish trend, while ETH and LTC are slightly bullish.

Santiment takes into account the three-day averages of each asset in three metrics. These are listed as Daily Active Addresses, NVT Rate and Emotion Volume Consumed.

The company scores each coin with a rating system ranging from 0 to 10. 0 indicates the extreme point of the downtrend and 10 the uptrend. The number 5 means that the price will be horizontal.

According to this rating, the average scores are as follows:

BTC 7.4

ETH 7.2

LTC 6.9

REN 7.6

Finally, Santiment warns that none of these scores reflect Santiment’s long-term view.



