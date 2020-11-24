Santander reduces financing rates for electric cars

Banco Santander announced a new form of financing for the purchase of electric cars in Brazil. The initiative is a partnership with the online classifieds service Webmotors, which belongs to the financial institution since 2008.

The service is for both those who want to buy a model and those who are going to sell their own car. The advantage of offering the vehicle for sale on the platform is that the ad is free for 100% electric vehicles.

Those who wish to purchase the car will have a lower financing rate than that normally charged by Santander Financiamentos. In all, the rates are 0.77% per month in plans ranging from 24 to 60 installments. For electric motorcycles, the fee starts at 0.99% for payments in up to 12 months, and the entry must involve 50% of the total amount.

In the Brazilian market, the sector is still in the beginning and faces several difficulties – being that facilitating access to consumers by lower interest rates or even government subsidies are tactics adopted by other regions that wish to integrate electric cars into daily life more and more, such as this is the case for countries in Europe. On the Webmotors website, you can simulate a loan to verify the viability of the business for you.



