Santander Bank Users, New Victims Of An SMS To Steal Money

Santander: If you are not a user of the Banco Santander entity, you do not have to worry about this news. But if you are, then you should be careful if you receive an SMS message with the characteristics of the one we reproduce here. And it is that a campaign to send fraudulent text messages that impersonate banks such as Santander has been detected.

The objective? Directing the victim to a fake website to steal their access credentials and banking information, with the excuse that they have a new security service available for their clients that they must apply. The classic phishing scam, but one that continues to pay off for cybercriminals.

The fake SMS of Santander

As they alert from the Twitter of the National Police, you may receive an SMS message to your mobile that uses the classic slogan of “Santander informs.” An SMS that is also attractive as it talks about how they are going to give you money:

“Santander informs: We inform you that you have received a refund. Please, access the online account and check your situation on our site www.santandern.es ”.

This is where the alarms go off, because that website, apart from misspelling the name of the entity, is not the official website. The real site is www.bancosantander.es, and another clue about the dubious origin of the text message is that, when you enter the link, you get the notification from Google that identifies that ‘Santandern’ website as a misleading website.