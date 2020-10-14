Sanna Marin Taking Photos Without a Bra

The 34-year-old Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, created a controversy in the country with her photos of her without bras and cleavage on her social media account. Many of those who saw the post did not fit the post to someone in that position, but some posed the same with similar outfits to show their support.

Finland’s social democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin confused the calm Scandinavian country with her pose for fashion magazine Trend… Marin wore a dark colored blazer and went in front of the camera without wearing a bra.

This post on the social media account of the magazine started receiving comments in a short time. While some of the commentators did not ascribe this situation to Marin’s position, some of the users showed their support with the same pose, that is, the photograph taken without a blazer and a bra.

Many newspapers responded to this agenda on the Internet by defending the young prime minister. Some even wrote that Marin was the most beautiful prime minister in the world.

Marin’s female supporters in particular created a campaign to pose the same. Soon after, dozens of female social media users shared a pose similar to that of Marin in the hashtag #imwithsanna (I’m with Sanna).

Conservatives in Finland are very angry about this sharing of Marin. Some even shared the pose of long-time President Urho Kekkonen and his hipster-style outfits amid this debate. With this sharing, the unusual and strange photos of Finnish leaders were reminded.

Anu Koivunen, a media scholar and Professor of Gender Studies at the University of Tampere, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb for expanding the boundaries of what a Finnish politician would look like in 2014-2015. Active in sports where physical endurance was ahead, Stubb often competed in tight, short shorts and swimsuits that he participated in marathons and triathlons.

Finnish Prime Minister Marin was raised by a single mother. Having received a good university education in Finland after finishing high school, Marin has been the prime minister since 2019. Marin also made history as the world’s youngest prime minister.



