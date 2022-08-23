Sanjaya Malakar from American Idol admitted that she is bisexual: “I didn’t know” that I am LGBTQ, in the 6th season

He shares his truth. Sanjay Malakar’s sexuality came under scrutiny when he was a teenager on American Idol, but he can proudly say he’s bisexual more than a decade later.

“I identify as bisexual,” the 32—year-old singer shared on the August 22 episode of The Adam Sankah Show podcast from DNR Studios.

Malakar, who is now 32 years old, works as a pastry chef and bartender. However, when he was 17, he participated in the sixth season of American Idol and was still figuring out his identity. “I didn’t know at the time, so it was so weird for me,” he said of the speculation about his sexuality during his filming of the reality show.

After finishing his participation in the singing competition in 7th place, he later took fifth place in the song “I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here!” Season 2, where he was once again asked about his sexuality.

“I do my hair, sit in the corner and knit, so it confuses people,” he said in a 2009 episode of the NBC series. “A lot of my friends call me their ‘straight gay best friend’ because we will do what stereotypically you would do with a gay guy.”

The Washington native explained on “The Adam Sankah Show” that he really wasn’t sure about his sexuality, and the fact that people told him he was gay as a child didn’t help.

“I have always got along with the children of the theater. I’ve always gotten along with gay kids and girls, so I thought: “Well, these are my people,” he recalled. “But I don’t know. Everyone keeps telling me I’m gay and I’m 7. I don’t even have an attraction to anyone, so why are you telling me this?”

Malakar continued: “I was studying my life as a kid, and then American Idol happened and everyone said, ‘Oh, he’s gay.’ The fact is that they force me to make a decision and define myself.”

He didn’t feel comfortable because he had to choose a label before he realized he was bisexual. “You had to be as masculine as possible to fit in, and in 2007 it was like, ‘Being gay is OK, but you have to define yourself and eat this or that,'” the former reality TV personality recalls.

The PR people who worked with Malakar tried to make a brand out of him, which did not help him figure himself out. “All my publicists were like, ‘Oh, just tell everyone you’re single.’ Be ambiguous. No one should know anything about anything because you don’t want to lose your fans,” he said. “And I’m like this:”OK, but why am I manipulating what I know about myself to figure out what kind of fans I’m going to have because I’m still trying to figure out who I am?”

Now Malakar is out and proud, but that doesn’t mean he talks openly to everyone he knows. “I’ll open up to people if this situation arises, but if I’m not trying to fuck you, it doesn’t matter,” he explained.