After unexpectedly stopping all promotions due to deteriorating health, Sanha from ASTRO has now tested positive for COVID-19.

On the afternoon of January 8, the ASTRO Fantagio agency announced that since Sanha’s health suddenly deteriorated, he would not be able to participate in the planned events due to the return of Moonbin and Sanha. As a result, Sanha missed their live interview during SBS’ Inkigayo, and the band’s planned fan-sign event was postponed.

Later that night, Fantagio reported that after passing an express antigen test, Sanha was diagnosed with COVID-19, which explains some of the symptoms he was experiencing. Fortunately, Moonbin tested negative for the virus.

In addition to postponing the upcoming Moonbin&Sanha fanzines, Fantagio also announced that the band’s scheduled performances on “Close Friend of Yejae from GOT7” on MBC FM4U and “BTOB’s Kiss the Radio” on KBS Cool FM have been canceled.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Today, our artist Yoon Sanha from ASTRO passed an express antigen test due to his deteriorating health, including headache and other symptoms, and today (January 8) the results of his test were positive. Currently, Yoon Sanha has no other symptoms other than headache and mild cold symptoms, and he plans to fully focus on his treatment and recovery in accordance with the recommendations of the health authorities on COVID-19.

Moonbin from ASTRO, who is currently promoting together [with Sanha], also passed a rapid antigen test, and his results were negative.

Therefore, it will be difficult for Yoon Sanha from ASTRO to participate in the planned events, and in the future we will make another announcement about the return of our artist to activity after we confirm the end time of his mandatory quarantine.

In addition, the video call and fansining for the release of Moonbin and Sanha’s third mini-album “INCENSE”, which were scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 12, and Saturday, January 14, will be postponed; and performances on MBC FM4U radio “GOT7’s Youngjae’s Close Friend” (Tuesday, January 10) and KBS Cool FM’s “BTOB’s Kiss the Radio” (Friday, January 13) has been canceled.

We ask for your understanding regarding the fact that we have given many people cause for concern. We will continue to consider the health of our artists and staff our top priority and will do everything possible for the speedy recovery of our artist, while respecting the recommendations of the state health authorities.

I wish Sanha a speedy recovery!