Sandra Bullock’s main priority is to “Be a great mom” for her children: quality time makes her “really happy”

After decades of shooting blockbusters, Sandra Bullock is happy at home with her two children.

“Sandra hates being away from them for days or weeks,” an insider exclusively explains in a new issue of Us Weekly. “The only real problem she faces is being a great mom, and for that she needs to be away from Hollywood. The only resource she can’t just write out and buy is quality time with her children, and that’s what makes her really happy.”

The 57-year-old “Lost City” star made headlines earlier this year when she announced her intention to take a break from acting.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. …And I just want to be 24/7 with my kids and my family. That’s where I’ll be for a while,” Bullock, who adopted son Louis, 12, and daughter Layla, 10, in 2010 and 2015 respectively, told Entertainment Tonight in March, noting that she plans to “serve [their] every need” and manage her “social calendars”.

The Virginia native, who is raising her two children with boyfriend Brian Randall, has often talked about her children and her parenting style over the years.

“When I finished [making the bird box], I said to [them], ‘Here, Mom made this for you. And even though you won’t be able to see it until you’re 21, because apparently a movie about being a mom is a horror movie, you’ll realize when you see it that there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you.” Bullock said at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June 2019. — I wanted you to see what the family looks like. Sometimes you’re born into a family, and sometimes you need to find one. Sometimes it finds you. No matter how it turns out, when it happens, family is what you fight for, family is what you defend.”

She continued at the time: “You are my first thought in the morning. You’re my last thought of the night. I was sent to this Earth to protect you. You are my world. I love you so much, and I’ll move mountains to make sure you’re safe.”

According to a second insider, as Louis and Leila get older, it becomes more and more important for the Hope Floats actress to spend this “special” time with them.

