Sandman: Neil Gaiman confirms new Netflix cast members

On Thursday (28), through his official Twitter account, writer Neil Gaiman took the opportunity to announce some new cast names from the Sandman series, which is being developed for Netflix and which is based on his work.

“You all waited so patiently, so, here it is. It’s time to announce some things. It’s time to name the Dream Lord. And several other people, ”wrote Gaiman on the social network. “You can also go to the Netflix profile for more details,” he added.

Among those announced is Tom Sturridge, who will play the protagonist Dream / Morpheus.

In addition to him, Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie will be Lucifer, the Ruler of Hell; Vivienne Acheampong will be the interpreter of Lucienne, the chief librarian and trusted guardian of the Dream realm, and Boyd Holbrook has been confirmed as Corinthian, a runaway nightmare who wants to prove everything the world has to offer.

In addition to them, the cast of the Sandman series will also feature Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, the first victim.

Check out more information about Netflix’s Sandman series

The production is based directly on the comics originally published by DC and created by Neil Gaiman. The writer also serves as executive producer and coroteirista of the episodes, along with Allan Heinberg, who will be the showrunner of the series.

According to the official description of the project released so far, Sandman will mix classic history with several fantastic elements that are highly dramatic and full of deep magic.

The plot aims to present several characters and places directly affected by the King of Dreams, known as Morpheus, while he corrects the cosmic errors he made during his existence.

There is no doubt that expectations for the Netflix series premiere are quite high among Sandman fans. That way, we can only wait for more news!