Sandman: Neil Gaiman Announces End of Filming on Netflix Series

Sandman: Recently, Neil Gaiman, while answering a fan-submitted question on his official Tumblr, the British writer stated that the hands-on work involved in filming Sandman Season 1 has already been completed. According to him, who acts as executive producer on the Netflix series based on his homonymous work, from now on, the material will be sent to the post-production team.

“We’ve finished the main shoot for Season 1, and now we all have to be patient while [the visual effects team] and stuff like that happens,” he wrote. “The song is in the process of writing and recording, and so on. I don’t know anything about release dates, not even when the first trailer will be released,” he added.

During the same publication, Gaiman stated that he still doesn’t know exactly what the public’s reaction will be to what is being prepared.

“I hope everyone likes it and I suspect that if you like Sandman and want to see him on screen, you’ll like it,” he said, adding that he believes Tom Sturridge, the series’ protagonist, will become even better known with its release on the streaming.

Sandman: Learn more about the Netflix series

With a diverse cast, the production features guest appearances by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Asim Chaudhry, Charles Dance, Mason Alexander Park and Razane Jammal.

Sandman is considered by many to be Neil Gaiman’s masterpiece, mainly because of the dramatic charge involved in the narrative, originally released for the comics through Vertigo, a specific label of DC Comics. Thus, expectations for the series are quite high, even more so with all the news that have been released in recent months.

It is worth noting that, previously, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a big fan of the original story, was planning to create a feature film based on Sandman. However, the project did not go forward and Netflix acquired its rights later.

So stay tuned for upcoming announcements involving this series!