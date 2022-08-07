Sandman: Mark Hamill Jokes about Pumpkinhead’s Previous Experience

Warning! SPOILERS ahead for the Sandman.

After the release of “The Sandman” on Netflix, Mark Hamill jokes that he has previous experience as a Pumpkinhead. Created by Neil Gaiman, the Sandman follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) or a Dream after his imprisonment in the waking world, when he regains a Dream. During filming, most of the casting was kept secret, but in May 2021, several casting decisions were announced, including Kirby Howell-Baptist in the role of Death along with Gwendoline Christie, Vivien Achampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Vanessa. Samunyai and Stephen Fry.

After the series ended in June, it became known that Hamill would appear in the company of this talented cast as the voice of Mervyn “Merv” Pumpkinhead. The actor is best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars and has since become a prolific voice actor. Hamill has given birth to several iconic characters, such as the Joker from DC comics, Skeletor from “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” and Art Rosenbaum from Invisible.

Now that “The Sandman” is finally out on Netflix, Hamill jokingly revealed that he has some previous experience in “Pumpkinhead,” which makes him perfect for the role. The actor shared an image of himself wearing a Halloween pumpkin lantern mask resembling his pumpkin in “The Sandman.” In the photo with her smiling dog, Millie Hamill cheerfully quotes the dog’s charming reaction as evidence of a job well done.

The Netflix series presents a variety of magical creatures, such as the Endless brothers and sisters, talking birds and pet gargoyles. One of such interesting fantastic creatures is the quick-witted Mervyn Pumpkinhead. In episodes 7 and 9, “Dollhouse” and “Collectors”, Hamill plays one of the Dream creations that remain in the Dream in the absence of the King of Dreams. Pumpkin—headed Hamilla is a janitor responsible for the maintenance, construction and demolition of the “Dreams”. As his name implies, Mervyn’s head is made of a pumpkin sitting on a figure that looks like a scarecrow, in a shirt and overalls.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season of “The Sandman” has currently scored 85% according to critics’ reviews and 87% according to viewers’ estimates. Incredibly, just a day after its release, the series managed to take first place on Netflix in 80 countries. The perception of Netflix’s “Sandman” has been extremely positive from both comic book fans and newcomers to the Dream story, with very few complaints. In fact, one of the few complaints about the Sandman reflects the quality of Mervyn Pumpkinhead performed by Hamill, as many viewers expressed a desire to see more of his excellent game.