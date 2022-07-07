Sandman Image Gives New Look to Gwendoline Christie’s Dream & Lucifer

A new image from The Sandman gives an idea of Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer and Tom Sturridge’s Dream. The Sandman will premiere on Netflix this summer, and all episodes will be available at the time of release. In addition to Christie and Sturridge, the series stars Jenna Coleman, Joely Richardson, Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis and John Cameron Mitchell. The series was co-created by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg.

“The Sandman” is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series of the same name written by Gaiman. Gaiman’s comic book series was published between 1989 and 1996. Like a series of graphic novels, the TV show will tell about a character named Dream (also known as Morpheus), who is the literal embodiment of a Dream. Dream is imprisoned by a mortal wizard for 100 years and finally released in our time. Once Morpheus/Dream is released, he must use his magical powers to restore the Dream realm. The trailer for “The Sandman” showed great promise in accordance with your favorite graphic novels. There were incredible images in the trailer, creating a grandiose fantasy world.

Part of this mystical realm is revealed in the new image of the characters Christie and Sturridge from “Empire”. In the center, Dream is kneeling and looking sullenly at the floor. It is set against the background of a marble room, similar to a castle, with an open back, from which an ominous red smoke is visible. On the left is Lucifer Christie, dressed in white clothes. Take a look at the image below:

Christie is familiar with the world of great sci-fi and fantasy characters. The actress previously played Captain Phasma in the films “Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi”, as well as Commander Lime in the film “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Part 2”. Christie is best known for her role as Brienne. Tarta in “Game of Thrones”. With this experience behind her, Christie is sure to be a great addition to the cast of The Sandman. Although this new image does not reveal anything more about her character other than her appearance, it is known that Lucifer is a fallen angel, so the character will certainly have her mystical qualities.

With the praise and fan base that The Sandman comics have garnered since their release, the Netflix series certainly has something to do. At first glance, it seems that the Sandman, at least, will provide his share of large-scale scenery and special effects when creating the kingdom of Dreams. This new image is no exception, showing Lucifer and Dream in an ominous fantasy landscape. Sandman fans will be able to immerse themselves in this world when “Sandman” premieres on Netflix on August 5, 2022.